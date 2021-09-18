Tirumala Brahmotsavams to be a closed-door affair

Tirumala

18 September 2021 00:35 IST

Ending the uncertainty over the conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to confine the festivities to the inner precincts of the hill temple this year too and observe them in ‘ekantham’ (private).

The nine-day event which attracts lakhs of devotees from various parts of the country will be organised in private for the second year in a row. There will no open processions of the deity on various vahanams that normally form the core part of the festivities.

Advertising

Advertising

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday said that the decision was taken amid predictions of a possible COVID-19 third wave in October. The Centre had also alerted all State governments a couple of days earlier regarding the impending threat. People have been asked to be remain cautious and strictly adhere to all COVID protocols during the coming two to three months.