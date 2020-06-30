Tight security for Jagan’s programme at Benz Circle today

VIJAYAWADA

30 June 2020 23:22 IST

Police impose traffic curbs on National Highway

The police have thrown a security blanket at the busy Benz Circle, from where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off ‘108’ and ‘104’ ambulances on Wednesday.

Mr. Jagan will launch 1,068 ambulances, equipped with all emergency and life support systems to provide immediate medical aid to patients. The new ambulances will have ventilators and all the road accident cases will be treated free of cost up to ₹50,000.

Officials made elaborate arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme, scheduled at 9 a.m. The Vijayawada Commissionerate police took charge of the area and diverted traffic as a precautionary measure.

Police deployed forces on all the roads leading to the venue, at Benz Circle, and arranged police pickets to prevent any untoward incident. The intelligence and bomb detection squad teams were checking bridges, culverts, bushes and on the roadsides in wake of the Chief Minister’s programme.

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu told The Hindu that OCTOPUS, APSP, Task Force, Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), Traffic and other wings had been pressed into service.

“More than 1,000 force were deployed for bandobust in and around the Benz Circle. Police also conducted trial run for the Chief Minister’s programme,” the Police Commissioner said.

Traffic diversions

All heavy vehicles coming from Chennai to Vijayawada and Eluru would be diverted from Tuesday night. On Wednesday (July 1), lorries and other heavy vehicles have been prohibited into the city from 4 a.m. onwards.

Vehicles proceeding to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada will be diverted via. Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Pamarru, Challapalli and Avanigadda.

From Tuesday midnight, no vehicles will be allowed from Police Control Room to Benz Circle. Traffic coming from Guntur and Eluru, will be diverted via. Old Krishnalanka police station and Police Control Room.

All vehicles coming from Eluru towards Guntur, should travel via. Ramesh Hospital, Gurunanak Nagar Road, Fun Time Club Road, Pantakaluva road, NTR Circle, Guljar Bridge, Ramalingeswar Nagar Skew Bridge and Kanakadurga Varadhi.

Public representatives intended to reach Benz Circle for the programme, are requested to take Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Five No. Route, Eluru and Machilipatnam Road and reach the venue, Mr. Srinivasulu said.