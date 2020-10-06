Thunderstorm likely at isolated places

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 October 2020 00:23 IST

Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal A.P. and Yanam from October 6 to October 9, over south coastal A.P. on October 6 and over Rayalaseema on October 8 and 9.

According to the weatherman, the low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast, with the associated cyclonic circulation, extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level, tilting south westwards with height, persists. A trough at 1.5 km above mean sea level runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the above low pressure area to north Maharashtra coast, across Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and north Madhya Maharashtra.

A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over north Anadaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around October 9, according to the IMD.

Rainfall occurred at a few places over coastal A.P. and Yanam and at isolated places over Rayalaseema. The chief amounts of rainfall received (recorded in cm) during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, are: Pathapatnam (Srikakulam) 8, Mentada (Vizianagaram) 5, Kurupam (Vizianagaram) 5, Jiyyammavalasa (Vizianagaram) 4, Araku Valley (Visakhapatnam) 4, Anakapalle (Visakhapatnam) 4, Kalingapatnam (Srikakulam) 4 and Srungavarapukota (Vizianagaram) 4.