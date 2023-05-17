ADVERTISEMENT

Three youth from Chennai drown in waterfalls in Tirupati

May 17, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan

Three young friends from Chennai who crossed over into Andhra Pradesh for fun drowned in the Bhupatheswara Kona waterfall of Tirupati district on Tuesday.

Five friends, all old students of a prominent engineering college, came on an adventure drive to the picnic spot in the bordering Nagalapuram mandal on Tuesday morning and enjoyed under the waterfall. After an hour, two men found their three friends missing in the pond and searched for them.

As they alerted the Satyavedu police about the incident, Circle Inspector N. Sivakumar Reddy reached the falls along with fire and disaster management teams and fished out the bodies around noon. The deceased were identified as Madhavan, Naveen and Karthik, as revealed by the two friends.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US