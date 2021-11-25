Three ward secretaries suspended for falsifying volunteer’s attendance

VIJAYAWADA

25 November 2021 01:21 IST

Three secretaries of the 38th Ward Secretariat in the city were on Wednesday slapped with suspension for falsifying attendance and misusing salary of a ward volunteer who skipped work for five months.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh issued the orders suspending in-charge admin secretary N. Rajiv Kumar, Ward Education and Data Processing secretary V. Rani and Ward Planning and Regulation secretary M. Nagalakshmi on charges of irresponsibly causing loss to the public ex-chequer.

The trio was recently accused of faking attendance and withdrawing ₹25,000 towards salary of Ward Volunteer T. Sarika, who did not attend work from May 2021 to September 2021. Additional Commissioner J. Aruna, who conducted preliminary inquiry, asked the Zonal Commissioner concerned to submit a detailed report on the issue within a week. Mr. Venkatesh warned Ward Secretariat staff of severe action if they resort to such practices and fail to serve the public.

