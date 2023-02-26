Three teachers booked for ‘forging’ signature of DEO in Hidupur

February 26, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - HINDUPUR (SSS DIST.)

Cases have been registered against three teachers of Bala Yesu School in Hindupur town on charges of forging signatures of the Sri Sathya Sai District Education Officer (DRO) to get voting rights in the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections to the West Rayalaseema teachers’ constituency, scheduled to be held on March 13.

In-charge Mandal Revenue Officer Saujanya Lakshmi, while scrutinising the applications, found discrepancies in the signatures and lodged a complaint with Hindupur II-Town police station. Circle Inspector Venkateswarlu said that cases were booked against the teachers— A. Hazrambee, Geetha Lakshmi S, and Sharif Ameen.

Meanwhile, West Rayalaseema graduates’ constituency Returning Officer and Anantapur in-charge District Collector Ketan Garg said that 388 polling stations were set up in six districts under the Kadapa-Kurnool-Anantapur West Rayalaseema graduates’ constituency.

