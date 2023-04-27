ADVERTISEMENT

Three inter-State property offenders arrested in Ongole; valuables worth ₹7.70 lakh seized

April 27, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - ONGOLE

The accused were allegedly involved in more than 40 cases registered in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada, say police

S Murali
Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg examining the valuables seized from the accused, in Ongole on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Prakasam police cracked a series of house break-ins on April 27 (Thursday) with the arrest of three habitual property offenders and recovery of valuables worth ₹7.70 lakh.

Superintendent of Police Malika Garg told the media that the accused were arrested by a special team which toiled for about four months to achieve a breakthrough by pursuing the leads obtained with the help of IT core team.

The gang led by Ch. Suresh (38), hailing from Guntur, gained entry into the locked house of Srimannarayana on the intervening night of December 28 and December 29, 2022 and allegedly decamped with gold ornaments valued at ₹6.05 lakh.

Then, the gang entered the house of Anupallavi in the Ongole Taluka police station limits and allegedly made away with two laptops and gold ornaments worth ₹1 lakh.

The police also recovered silver articles worth ₹65,000 allegedly stolen from the house of Venkata Thulasi in Bapatla town.

The other accused have been identified as M.Ravikumar (34) and K.Ajay (25), both hailing from Guntur. They were allegedly involved in more than 40 property offences registered in Hyderabad, Vijayawada,Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada.

The SP gave away cash rewards and certificates to the police personnel who helped crack the cases.

