Three-day heavy rain forecast from Dec. 3

Low pressure to form over Andaman sea

The districts in north Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for three days starting December 3 owing to the low-pressure area which is likely to form over the Andaman sea on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the low pressure will move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal 48 hours later.

As per the seven-day forecast by IMD, light to moderate rains will occur in a few places till December 2 and on December 3, 4 and 5 light to moderate rains will occur at many places in North Andhra districts including West Godavari, Eest Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

IMD also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the region.

Wet spell in Krishna

Meanwhile, Krishna District Collector J. Nivas said the district would continue to receive rainfall for another four days and heavy rainfall will likely be witnessed on December 4 and 5. He asked farmers and people in the coastal villages to be wary of the heavy rains.