Three CCCs to be opened in East Godavari

KAKINADA

17 January 2022 23:17 IST

50,000 isolation kits to be sent to PHCs, CHCs

The East Godavari authorities are preparing to open three COVID Care Centres (CCC), including one on the JNTU-Kakinada campus, to tackle the rising COVID-19 cases.

The CCC at Bodasakkurru will cover the patients from the Konaseema region while the one at Bommuru will cater to Rajamahendravaram city and other areas.

On Monday, Collector Ch. Hari Kiran announced that at least 50,000 isolation kits have been made ready and would be supplied to the Primary and Community Health Centres.