Three arrested in theft case, ₹66 lakh cash seized

April 19, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Prakasam district SP Garud Sumit Sunil displaying the ₹66 lakh cash recovered at a press conference in Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

The Prakasam district police solved a theft case in 24 hours and recovered ₹66 lakh cash from the accused.

Ongole Taluka police arrested three accused, R. Rajasekhar and G. Venkata Konda Reddy, both employees of a private cash-filling firm, and S. Mahesh, a former employee of the same firm. The three committed the theft on April 18, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Garud Sumit Sunil.

Addressing the press here on Friday, the SP said that the two employees, who were carrying the cash in a vehicle, to deposit in the ATM of a nationalised bank, parked the van on the roadside at Kurnool and went for lunch. After coming back, they found the cash missing. Subsequently, the company manager, Konda Rao, filed a complaint at the Ongole Taluka police.

In the CCTV footage, police found that Mahesh took the cash and escaped from the scene. Police arrested the accused near NSP canal in Pernamitta village, and recovered the cash from his possession.

Mr. Sunil said there were security lapses in transferring the cash to the ATMs. “During the investigation, it was revealed that the three accused hatched a plan to commit the robbery and mask it as a theft,” he said.

