Three arrested for ‘murdering’ moneylender in Kadapa

KADAPA

06 August 2021 00:59 IST

The body of victim, kidanpped on July 28, was found under a bridge

The Yerraguntla police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of Kullu Ramasubbaiah, a moneylender from Potladurthi village in Yerraguntla mandal, whose body was found under a river bridge in Chapadu mandal.

Ramasubbaiah was kidanapped on July 28 and his body was found a week later. His wife Kullu Vasantha had filed a missing complaint with the police, expressing suspicion on Sheikah Shavali (32), P. Mabu Shariff (28) and Sheikh Shashavali (25), who had borrowed money from her husband.

During the investigation, the accused confessed that they had borrowed ₹16.4 lakh from Ramasubbaiah and repaid ₹9 lakh. With Ramasubbaiah pestering them to repay of the remaining amount, the trio devised a plan to kidnap him, They demanded a ransom of ₹10 lakh from his wife and then killed him.

“Some villagers saw the accused taking Ramasubbaiah in their car, based on which the latter’s wife lodged a complaint,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) M. Deva Prasad said, while producing the accused before the media on Thursday.

The police seized ₹10,000 and a mobile phone from the accused.