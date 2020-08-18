Third alert sounded as flood situation worsens

No respite: A family moving out of an inundated hamlet in East Godavari district on Monday.

DOWLESWARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

18 August 2020 00:23 IST

Several island villages in Konaseema region inundated

The third warning was issued by the River Conservator (Godavari-Andhra Pradesh) as the flood level of 17.75 feet was recorded over the crest of the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SAC) at Dowleswaram at 3 p.m. on Monday. The discharge stood at 19.21 lakh cusecs.

According to the office of the Godavari Flood Conservator (SAC-Andhra Pradesh), the flood status is termed ‘dangerous’ when it reaches 17.75 feet.

In 2013 August, the flood level of 19 feet was recorded, it was 23.75 feet in August 1990 and in August 2006, it was 22.80 feet. The highest level of 35 feet was recorded during the 1986 flood since the construction of the barrage at Dowleswaram.

“The river flows at a higher level during the flood and due to this, the entire length of the flood bank (in East and West Godavari districts) needs continuous monitoring, ” advises the Flood Contingency Plan for River Godavari-2020.

The irrigation authorities are releasing 5,500 cusecs into the delta canals; 2,500 cusecs into the eastern delta, 2,000 cusecs into the western delta and 1,000 cusecs into the central delta.

The branches of the River Godavari downstream the SAC are in full flow before joining the Bay of Bengal. Gowthami, flowing in the south eastern direction, splits into two branches — Vridha Gowthami and Coringa — before joining the sea at Yanam and Kakinada Bay respectively. Vasistha, another branch of the Godavari, divides into two branches before joining the Bay of Bengal at Kakinada Bay and Narasapuram respectively.

Minister surveys scene

The release of flood water resulted in inundation of a stretch of island villages such as Ganti Pedapudi Lanka, Voodimoodi Lanka, Aratigelavaripeta, Boorugu Lanka and Gurajapu Lanka in the Konaseema region.

B.C. Welfare Minister Ch.Venu Gopala Krishna and East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy took stock of the situation in P. Gannavaram mandal. “All measures are in place to prevent any loss of life in Konaseema region,” said the Minister.