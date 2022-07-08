There are 42,750 schools in AP, no plans to close: Botsa Satyanarayana

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana addressing media at YSRCP plenary venue in Guntur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G N RAO

July 08, 2022 13:41 IST

“We are bringing reforms in education sector as per RTE and NEP”, says the Education Minister

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has said that there are 42,750 schools in Andhra Pradesh, and clarified that there is no proposal to close down any school in the State.

As per the National Education Policy (NEP), government is planning to set up, foundation schools and bring reforms in Anganwadi Schools. “We are making efforts to strengthen education system right from first class,” the Minister said.

Speaking to the newsmen on Thursday, the Mr. Satyanarayana said the reforms were planned as per NEP-2020 and Right To Education (RTE) 2009. As part, government is proposing to appoint expert subject teachers right from third standard and improve the quality in the schools on par with Gurukul and Central Schools, he said.

“Some schools were located at 3 kilometres distance causing inconvenience to the children. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has clarified that schools should be available in less than one kilometre, and the institutions should be provided with all facilities,” the Education Minister said.

Schools mapped

Of the total, 5,250 schools were mapped, of which 296 institutions were located one kilometre away in the State. Government is planning to impart quality education in English Medium, prepare the students for competitive tests and compete them with the students studying in top institutions.

To improve schools, government was implementing Mid-Day Meals (MDM) Scheme, Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vidya Kanuka, Nadu-Nedu and Vasati Deevena Schemes.

Digital classrooms

“Distribution of Tabs for eighth class students, establishing of Smart class rooms, arranging touch screens and digital TVs in classrooms are on the anvil and. One data entry operator and a watchman would be appointed soon for each school,” Mr. Botsa explained.

Very soon the State government will appoint a headmaster, Physical Education Teacher (PET) for each High School and sufficient teachers would be allotted in all school, the Minister added.