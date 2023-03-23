ADVERTISEMENT

The issue of shifting Andhra Pradesh High Court to Kurnool is sub judice, says Union Law Minister

March 23, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Government of Andhra Pradesh and the State High Court will have to form an opinion on the matter, Kiren Rijiju informs Rajya Sabha

Sambasiva Rao M.

Shifting of the principal seat of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has to be decided by the State government in consultation with the High Court, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, has made it clear.

Replying to a question asked by TDP member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Mr. Rijiju said, “The State Government is responsible for meeting the expenditure for running the High Court of the State. Similarly, the Chief Justice of the High Court is responsible for running the day-to-day administration of the court.”

“With respect to Andhra Pradesh, both the State Government and the High Court have to form their opinion on shifting of the court to Kurnool from Amaravati. At present, the matter is sub-judice,” the Union Minister maintained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Ravindra Kumar questioned the Union Government whether it had received a proposal from the Government of Andhra Pradesh regarding shifting of the State High Court to Kurnool.

The Law Minister further explained that in pursuance of Article 214 of the Constitution and the order dated October 29, 2018, issued by Supreme Court in the matter of Union of India Vs. T. Dhangopal Rao and others, a separate High Court for the State of Andhra Pradesh, namely High Court of Andhra Pradesh, with the principal seat at Amaravati had been established under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, with effect from January 1, 2019, in consultation with the State Government and the then common High Court of Judicature in Hyderabad for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in February 2020, had proposed the shifting of the principal seat of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool, he said.

“In the meantime, writ petitions have ben filed in the A.P. High Court against the proposal of the State Government to have three capitals — Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital in Amaravati and Judicial Capital in Kurnool. The High Court, in its interim order dated August 4, 2020, had directed the State Government to maintain status quo until further orders. Subsequently, the High Court, vide order dated March 3, 2022, directed the State and the APCRDA to complete the process of development and infrastructure creation in the Amaravati capital city and region,” the Union Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US