Andhra Pradesh: The golden girl

D. Supraja receiing the gold medals from Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

May 14, 2022 20:18 IST

Goldsmith’s daughter bags six gold medals

Daggolu Supraja, an Electrical an Electronics Engineering graduate of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur, bagged six gold medals at the 12th Convocation of the University on Saturday. Incidentally she is the daughter of a goldsmith Siva Prasad hailing from Nellore town.

While Ms. Supraja was in her final year of engineering, her father passed away and mother Saroja is a homemaker. Despite financial constraints, she completed her graduation in flying colours by bagging the best engineering student gold medal, best outgoing girl student in all branches, and best academic performance.

She not only topped her EEE branch with 9.14 CGPA score, but also topped students from all the departments in the university. Receiving the gold medals and degree certificate from the Governor was an ecstatic experience for her and parents’ dream fulfilled, she said

Currently, employed with the TCS to support her family, Ms. Supraja aspires to involve in an innovative electronics project. While her plans are not finalised, she is determined to do something big and do the university pride. She takes inspiration from DRDO Chairman G. Sateesh Reddy.