Thailand’s CPF to invest ₹600 crore in its aqua, agro businesses in India

June 25, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Thailand-based CPF (India) Pvt Ltd is going to invest about ₹600 core in their aqua and agro businesses in India soon, says its vice-chairman Kwanchai Chaiprem.

At the launch of Charoen Pokphand Foods’ (CPF) new products in the Indian market in Vijayawada on Sunday, Mr. Kwanchai said that many problems were faced by the aqua and agri industries during the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it is recovering gradually.

He said CPF is going to strengthen their businesses with additional funds. “Almost ₹600 crore will be injected into Indian businesses within a month or two,” Mr. Kwanchai said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the aquaculture market in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Kwanchai said that A.P. is the biggest shrimp market. “We have many competitors in the State, which is the biggest market. However, we never stop improvising and developing our products that help farmers grow exponentially,” he added.

He said the aim of the new prawn feed products Blanca Extra, CP Mondon Advance and Super Marine Extra and seed products Turbo Rocket and Turbo Kong is to help boost the productivity and profitability of shrimp farmers for a sustainable Indian shrimp industry.

Speaking at the launch of the products, CPF chairman Pong Visedpaitoon said that CPF has been in India for the past 30 years. “We have businesses in aqua as well as agro industries. Doing business in India was not an easy walk as we have a lot of barriers, such as labour issues, culture and language. But together, we surpassed it. The new products will help Indian shrimp farmers achieve high production, profit and minimise the cost of production,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.