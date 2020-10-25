Teppotsavam: No ‘nadi viharam’ due to floods in Krishna

VIJAYAWADA

25 October 2020 01:11 IST

Vehicular movement on Kanka Durga flyover to be stopped till the ritual is over

In view of the flood situation at Prakasam Barrage, it has been decided to do away with the traditional ritual of taking the utsav vigrahams (processional deities) of goddess Durga and Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy for “nadi viharam”’ (celestial boat ride) on river Krishna as part of Teppotsavam that marks the conclusion of the Dasara festivities at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri hill.

The Teppotsavam is scheduled on Sunday. A meeting of the festival coordination committee, attended by Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, City Police Commissioner B. Venkateswarlu, temple Executive Officer Suresh Babu and others, held on Saturday took a decision to this effect.

Speaking to the media later, the Collector said that this year the Teppotsavam would be confined to offering pujas to the utsav idols of the deities placed on a Hamsa vahanam (a special boat built in the shape of a mythical Hamsa) but there would be no “nadi viharam” in view of floods in Krishna.

Only 21 persons, including eight pandits, two priests, a sub-inspector of police and others, will be allowed to participate in the puja and the punt used for Teppotsavam would be allowed only after assessing its capacity and verifying its fitness certificate.

Crowding of people on the Prakasam Barrage would not be allowed and as a precautionary measures, vehicular movement would be stopped on the newly-constructed Kanaka Durga flyover till the ritual was completed, he said.