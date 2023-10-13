Tension in Nagari of Andhra Pradesh after attack on car of TDP leader Gali Bhanuprakash Naidu

October 13, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Tension prevailed in Nagari town on October 13 (Friday) following the attack on the car of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) constituency in-charge Gali Bhanuprakash Naidu allegedly by a group of YSR Congres Party (YSRCP) cadres when he was proceeding to the government area hospital to participate in the poor-feeding programme organised by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) activists.

According to the information, Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy was invited to the poor-feeding programme. Knowing that the TDP leader was on his way to the programme, a group of persons intercepted the vehicle and attacked it with sticks and stones before fleeing from the spot. The vehicle suffered damage.

Soon after the incident, a large number of TDP activists from Nagari and its surrounding areas reached the spot and staged a protest, demanding the arrest of those involved in the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police rushed to the spot and prevented the TDP and JSP activists from organising the poor-feeding programme, saying that restrictions were in place in the town and no permission was taken for organising the event.

The TDP and JSP activists alleged that the attack was engineered at the instance of YSRCP Nagari MLA and Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja.

Mr. Bhanuprakash Naidu had reportedly made some “adverse remarks” about Ms. Roja in connection with the latter’s remarks on TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members.

Later, the organisers of the poor-feeding programme distributed the food to the patients and their attendants at S.V.R.R. Hospital in Tirupati.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.