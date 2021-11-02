Tension fills the air in Kotia villages

Officials of the State government holding talks with people of Kotia villages recently.

VIZIANAGARAM

02 November 2021

Early resolution of A.P.-Odisha border dispute critical, say leaders

Sixteen Kotia tribal villages along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) are plunged into an air of uncertainty and tension as the two neighbouring States continue to wrangle over jurisdiction at some places along the inter-State border.

While the dispute itself is several decades old, a fresh row has erupted in recent days after a majority of villages have reportedly expressed their wish to remain under the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh. Six panchayats, such as Ganjaibadhra, Sarika, Thonam, Kurukutti, Pagulu Chennuru, and Pattuchennuru are learnt to have passed resolutions expressing their intent to remain under A.P.’s administrative control. Over 500 people, including public representatives, visited the Vizianagaram Collectorate and urged the officials present there to take steps to ensure that their habitations are brought under the permanent control of A.P.

Their move has reportedly left officials of the neighbouring State irked, who are learnt to have been making efforts to convince the villagers to be part of Odisha by explaining to them the benefits and welfare schemes being offered by their State government. To counter this, the Vizianagaram district administration has also intensified its efforts to woo nearly 5,000 people living in Kotia villages which according to the local officials fall under Saluru Assembly constituency of the district.

Ganjaibhadra vice-sarpanch Gemmili Beesu told reporters that the locals were being ‘harassed’ by Odisha officials over their decision to be a part of A.P. Vizianagaram officials assured that a police outpost would be established to protect the people from being harassed.

In fact, the dispute over the Kotia villages cropped up in the 1920s, with the British government then trying to carve out a solution. According to officials, the then Madras Presidency had given clear orders saying that Kotia villages would come under the jurisdiction of the Saluru Zamindars. The then Odisha rulers, and later the Odisha government, had refused to accept the previous orders, it is alleged. The neighbouring State continues to claim its jurisdiction till today over those villages as they are reportedly rich in mineral wealth, it is alleged.

Lok Satta Party State president Bhisetti Babji asked the State government to strive hard to secure legitimate rights over the 16 villages. Other leaders said that the State government should fight the issue in court as almost previous orders of the Madras Presidency and court rulings were in favour of the A.P. government. “It should try to hold talks with the Odisha government to settle the dispute permanently. Otherwise, it might lead to law and order problems in the future and people will become victims due to the unending dispute between the two States,” Mr. Babji added.