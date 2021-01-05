Tension at Singarayakonda astemple arch suffers damage

ONGOLE

05 January 2021 19:28 IST

Idol of Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy found broken

Tension gripped Singarayakonda, abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy when the hand of the Lord’s image in the arch, leading to the historic temple in Prakasam district, was found broken on Tuesday.

Agitated devotees in large numbers thronged the temple as it is one of the important Vaishanavite centres in the State, to see the damaged structure. A posse of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and restored order.

The temple was built during the reign of Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya and the same was renovated from time to time thereafter.

The temple authorities used to renovate the temple arch constructed some 20 years ago at the time of Brahmotsavam every year collecting donations from philanthropists.

But they could not do so last year as the annual festival was not held as COVID-19-induced lockdown was in force, temple Devasthanam Executive Officer Bairagi said. The arms of Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy and the mother goddess had fallen down due to corrosion only. “'This is not the handiwork of any miscreants,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prakasam District Additional Superintendent of Police B. Ravichandra warned that stern action would be taken against those spreading rumors about the incident and caused animosity among communities.