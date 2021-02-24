Tenders for supply of smart meters submitted to Judicial Commission

VISAKHAPATNAM

The State government has sanctioned a scheme under ‘YSR Uchita Vyavasaaya Vidyut Padhakam’ for installation of Smart Meters/ IRDA Energy Meters with modems/ bluetooth meters with modems to all agricultural services.

Tenders have been prepared for supply of smart meters in the four districts of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari, under the purview of AP EPDCL.

The tenders have been submitted to the Judicial Commission for approval as per government order (GO). Tenders are uploaded on www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in for general public and the same will be available from February 24 to March 3. If the contractors/bidders/general public have any objections regarding above work, they can file their objections through the above website.

K.Rajabapaiah, Chairman and Managing Director (FAC)/APEPDCL has informed in a statement that the works would be carried out, based on the approval of the judiciary.