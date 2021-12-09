Ten-year-old boy ‘drowns’ in canal

VIJAYAWADA

09 December 2021 22:49 IST

NDRF, police and swimmers launch search

G. Yeswanth (10), a fourth standard student, reportedly drowned in the Ryves Canal on the city outskirts. Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel launched search for the body in the canal on Thursday.

A resident of Vambay Colony, Yeswanth was studying in the local government primary school. The boy went missing since Wednesday, and his parents, Gunturu Shivaji and Durga, lodged a missing complaint with the Nunna police.

Locals found the clothes and footwear of the boy on the canal bund. Suspecting that Yeswanth might have entered into the waters to take a bath, the NDRF 10th Battalion personnel, expert swimmers and the police were searching for the body.

“We registered a ‘boy missing’ case and took up investigation. A few locals saw Yeswanth moving near the canal, and his clothes were traced on the bund,” a police official said.