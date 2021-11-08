Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh condemns Anantpur district police’s action

ANANTAPUR:

08 November 2021 14:50 IST

Injury due to stone pelting by students: Police

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary has condemned the police action against the peacefully agitating SSBN College students on the college premises and questioned the rationale behind entering the college premises and resorting to lathi charge. This action shows the ego of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and questioned if such suppression of students’ agitation was part of his own administration.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of all the Government Orders with regard to the Aided College/educational institutions.

The Anantapur district police in a press release said that they had not resorted to any lathi charge on the students agitating in front of the SSBN College on Monday and that the girl student, who had received minor injury on the head was the resultant of stone-pelting by the agitationists. The police said that the girl was taken to the GGH, Anantapur, and treatment was given and was out of any danger.

The students tried to block the traffic on the main road in front of the GGH, and the police personnel dispersed them, the release added.