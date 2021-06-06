Tele-consultation gaining popularity due to COVID

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

06 June 2021 23:42 IST

Patients can seek medical advice without putting themselves in harm’s way

Tele-consultation is gaining popularity in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts during the pandemic.

Many patients who have underwent surgeries in the past in cities like Hyderabad or Chennai are finding it convenient to speak with their doctors over the phone for their regular check-ups, without having to visit them in person.

Experts say tele-consultation will gain even more impetus in the future as it will help save valuable time both for the doctors as well as patients, but also add that it comes with its own set of disadvantages.

“Many non-COVID services were stopped at several hospitals with doctors reluctant to put themselves at risk. Except for those directly involved in treatment of COVID, others are showing little interest in having a direct interaction with their patients,” a doctor in Vizianagaram said.

Indian Medical Association-AP honorary joint secretary Kuppili Venkata Ramprasad told The Hindu that tele-consultation would enable patients to access specialist doctors staying in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Senior orthopaedic surgeon S. Rajendra Chakravarthy said that patients should be in a position to explain their problem correctly in order to be assessed properly by the doctor. “Tele-consultation saves valuable time and helps the doctors give proper advice when the patient is being shifted to hospital in serious cases. But patients should not depend completely on phone and video calls since the exact health condition of them is known only through direct interaction with doctors,” said Dr. Chakravarthy.

Neonatologist and paediatrician Merugu Anusha felt that video calls have become a preferable option for the time being as there is the risk of COVID transmission.

“Paediatricians have to ensure that infants and children are safe from COVID. Parents also hesitate to bring their children to hospitals for a check-up. In this backdrop, tele-consultation is a great way to get medical advice from doctors,” she said.