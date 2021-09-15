TDP writes to NHRC, DGP on ‘illegal arrest’ of party members

VIJAYAWADA

15 September 2021 07:55 IST

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu on Tuesday wrote letters to the National Human Rights Commission and the DGP D. Gautam Sawang, protesting the ‘illegal arrest and police torture’ of party members. Mr. Atchchannaidu alleged that a section of police in connivance with YSRCP leaders, were harassing the public and Opposition party cadres in the State.

He appealed to the NHRC and the DGP to inquire into the allegations of arrests and torture and take action against police officers if found guilty.

