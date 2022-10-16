TDP working against interests of north Andhra region by opposing three-capital proposal: Vizianagaram ZP chief

Ashok Gajapathi Raju had done nothing for the region despite being Union Minister: Majji Srinivasa Rao

The Hindu Bureau VIZIANAGARAM
October 16, 2022 20:49 IST

ZP chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairman and YSR Congress Party-Vizianagaram district president Majji Srinivasa Rao on Sunday said that former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and other TDP leaders were working against the interests of north Andhra region by opposing the three-capital proposal.

Addressing the media conference here, he said that Mr. Gajapathi Raju had done nothing for the development of Vizianagaram district although he was in the Union Cabinet for over three years.

He said that Vizianagaram would witness quick progress if Visakhapatnam was made one of the capitals of the State.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Amaravati farmers had the right to explain their opinion but should not suppress the voice of people of north Andhra region.

