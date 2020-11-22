TDP urges SC to consider Jagan’s letter to CJI as contempt of court

VIJAYAWADA

22 November 2020 23:28 IST

‘Those accused in serious cases are targeting judiciary without fear’

The TDP has urged the Supreme Court to take a serious view of the letter written by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and consider it as contempt of court.

“The judges are requested to rally together, and condemn the Chief Minister’s letter and attack on the judiciary,” the party said in a statement on Sunday.

TDP Polit Bureau member and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu termed as “alarming and frightening” that those accused in serious cases of money laundering and corruption were targeting the judiciary without any fear of the law of the land.

“It should not become a routine for the accused to intimidate the judiciary. As many as 31 cases are pending against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the courts. Trials are on. The Apex court has to consider the letter as seriously as senior advocate Prashant Bhushan’s case. The comments against the judges tantamount to contempt of court,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.

“Why should not the bail granted to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy be cancelled?” he questioned.

“Article 211 of the Constitution says that the legislature should not discuss about the judges. Even in Parliament, a discussion can be initiated only if the President gives his assent as per Article 121. The aggrieved can make an appeal for transfer of the case to another Bench if they feel that the Bench hearing the case is not impartial. But they are not supposed to target the entire judiciary and judges,” the TDP leader said.