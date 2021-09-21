TDP to serve privilege notice on police officer

Vijayawada

21 September 2021 01:14 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), at a strategy meeting presided over by its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, decided to serve a privilege notice on senior police officer Ammi Reddy, accusing him of threatening the party MLAs, MLCs and former Ministers.

“The TDP will file a private case if no justice is delivered. It is clear that DGP Gautam Sawang colluded with the YSRCP leaders when the local police allowed the goons to attack Mr. Naidu’s house,” they said, adding that the party would petition the Centre , seeking recall of the DGP.

Advertising

Advertising

The party leaders, who discussed various issues at the meeting, also decided to extend support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the farmers’ organisations on September 27 in protest against the three cotroversial laws.

Referring to the TTD issue, the TDP leaders said that the trust board was not a ‘pocket borough’ of the Chief Minister to appoint a jumbo board with 81 members. The TDP opposes it tooth and nail, they said.

On the MPTC, ZPTC poll results, the leaders said it was the ‘peak of madness’ on the part of the Chief Minister to claim victory in the elections that the TDP had boycotted. “The TDP dares the Chief Minister to dissolve the Assembly and go for a fresh mandate if he is sure of the people’s mandate,” they added.