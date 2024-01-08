TDP to mobilise huge crowd for Naidu’s ‘Raa Kadiliraa’ public meeting in Bobbili

January 08, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) intends to mobilise huge crowds for party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Raa Kadiliraa’ public meeting to be held in Bobbili on January 10, 2023.

TDP district president Kimidi Nagarjuna, State secretary Gompa Krishna, and other leaders have been touring all the constituencies to gear up party activists for the crucial meeting.

Mr. Naidu, who has previously covered Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram, now aims to strengthen the party’s presence in Bobbili where YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won the seat defeating TDP’s nominee Sujaykrishna Rangarao in the 2019 general elections. To this end, the TDP leadership is garnering more support from locals.

TDP Bobbili in charge Baby Nayana hoped that Mr. Naidu’s tour would aid the party in strengthing its presence in other Assembly constituencies of the Vizianagaram segment as well.

