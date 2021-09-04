TDP takes exception to Vijaya Sai’s statement against Ashok

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 September 2021 18:52 IST

‘YSRCP leader is encroaching lands in Visakhapatnam district’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy was making false allegations against senior TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju to divert public attention on the Simhachalam land issue.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was encroaching lands in the Visakhapatnam district. Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy has no right to speak and make baseless allegations against the former Union Minister, whose family had donated hundreds of acres of land for the development of the North Andhra, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

He criticised Executive Officer of the Simhachalam Devasthanam M.V. Suryakala for welcoming Mr. Vijaya Sai with a ‘Poorna Kumbham’ at the temple, which is against the sentiments of Hindus. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the EO must be suspended immediately. He criticised the YSRCP leaders for their comments against the ‘Uttarandhra Rakshana Charcha Vedika.’

He alleged that in the name of Executive Capital, the YSRCP has been cheating people of the North Andhra. He said that since the last two years, the State government has not taken up any development activity, but kept on claiming Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital.

He said that due to the apathy of the YSRCP government, IT industry has moved from the city, while no major industries have come forward to set up their office in the region. The future of the youth from North Andhra is at stake, he alleged.

Former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged Ms. Suryakala, Assistant Commissioner, Endowment Department, Shanti, Vigilance Department SP G. Swaroopa Rani and GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana were acting as the agents of Mr. Vijaya Sai. Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that the MP has brought four agents to the city, who have been encroaching lands in the city on his behalf.