TDP questions Jagan’s silence on Viveka murder case

VIJAYAWADA

04 April 2021 01:14 IST

‘Palace secret’ if busted will topple Jagan govt., says Varla

TDP general secretary and polit bureau member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday said the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not reacting to the plea made by Sunitha, the daughter of his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, on the delay in the investigation into her father’s murder, indicated that something was amiss.

At a press conference, Mr. Ramaiah said Ms. Sunitha had held a press meet in Delhi questioning the delay in bringing the culprits of her father’s murder to book, but Mr. Jagan did not speak a word about it here in the State.

Alleging what he called the ‘palace secret of Pulivendula on March 15 of 2019’, the TDP leader said if busted, it would topple the Jagan government in the State. He said Ms. Sunitha’s questions were clearly pointed at the Chief Minister. He alleged that Mr. Jagan knew everything.

Boycott of polls

Mr. Ramaiah alleged that the ruling party leaders, in connivance with the police, were resorting to indiscriminate rigging in polls. “What is the purpose of participating in such a farcical exercise?” he asked. He said both media and people of this State know that the ruling party leaders used pressure tactics to have their way in the elections. The Opposition party leaders were not allowed to file nominations, they were threatened and attacked, he alleged. Pointing to the high number of ‘unanimous elections’, Mr. Ramaiah alleged that they were all forced ones. He said using brute force, the YSR Congress Party had reduced the election process to mere farce and the TDP did not want to be part of it.