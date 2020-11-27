TDP National General Secretary slams 'suppression' of Dalit farmers by YCP rule

Nara Lokesh. File.

VIJAYAWADA

27 November 2020 17:39 IST

Krishnayapalem farmers decry atrocities cases against Scheduled Castes

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has condemned the "high-handed behaviour and arm-twisting tactics" of the State Government to allegedly suppress the Amaravati farmers' agitation against the arbitrary 3 Capitals plan.

The Krishnayapalem farmers, who were sent to jail and later released on bail, met Mr. Lokesh on Friday. Narrating their harrowing experiences, they said that they did not resort to any unlawful activity but just that they obstructed those coming from outside to enter the Capital city area.They thanked him for the TDP support when the Government meted out injustice to them.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lokesh said that the fact that this Government had no humanity or decorum was exposed when the farmers were handcuffed and sent to jail.

Mr. Lokesh termed it as highly condemnable that the SC, ST atrocities cases were filed against the Dalit farmers themselves in Krishnayapalem in Amaravati. On its part, the Telugu Desam Party would extend all kinds of support to the weaker sections farmers who were waging a relentless struggle against the oppressive Government, he added.