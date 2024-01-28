TDP MP Galla Jayadev announces break from full-time politics

January 28, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla (TDP) from Guntur, on Sunday (January 28), announced a break from full-time politics citing that he needed to focus on his family and business affairs. He alleged that his businesses were under the scanner of various investigating agencies and that phones were being tapped as he was vocal about various public issues.

Mr. Jayadev said he has not been able to speak against the Centre due to “political limitations” and against the State due to “business limitations”, and since he could no longer maintain a studied silence, he chose to stay away from politics and assured to return in a few years.

‘Increased responsibilities in business’

Another reason he cited for his decision to quit active politics was an increase in the responsibilities to manage his businesses since his father, Galla Ramachandra Naidu, retired from the chairman post of Amara Raja Group, about two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing media persons on the occasion, Mr. Jayadev, who won consecutive elections from the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and 2019, said it became difficult for him to keep sailing on two boats, namely his Membership of Lok Sabha and the role he was bound to play at Amara Raja Group of industries since his father’s retirement, and he has also not been comfortable with the way things were going on in politics.

He suggested that he was targeted by both the Central and the State governments and observed that the attributes he considered to be his strengths in politics have actually turned out to be his weaknesses.

‘Witch hunt by Centre’

Mr Jayadev said the reason for the “witch hunt” by the Centre was the candid views he expressed on bifurcation issues during the discussion on a no-confidence motion moved by the TDP in the Parliament against the Modi government.

He said he duly contributed to TDP’s fight for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, opposed the idea of three capitals and raised his voice against the injustice meted to the State over the years. The consequence of this was his businesses running into trouble, he said.

“I am confident of winning as Guntur MP once again but chose to distance myself from the upcoming elections for the above reasons,” Mr. Jayadev added, insisting that he would make a stronger comeback.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.