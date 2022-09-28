TDP leaders held ahead of Chief Minister’s visit to Tirupati

Opposition leaders oppose hundreds of YSRCP banners put up across the city amid the Tirumala Brahmotsavams

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
September 28, 2022 00:51 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were taken into custody ahead of the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Tirupati on Tuesday, when they raised objection to the hundreds of flexi banners put up all over the city, which they said ‘spoiled’ the spiritual atmosphere ahead of the Tirumala Brahmotsavams.

TDP leaders led by former MLA M. Sugunamma and city corporator R.C. Munikrishna tried to stage a demonstration near the former’s house. “Even as the government has banned the plastic flexi banners, the ruling party activists put up welcome arches, banners and hoardings all over the city. When the opposition party raised an objection, police swooped down on them,” alleged the TDP leaders.

Ms. Sugunamma was heard shouting “Is it Brahmotsavam or Jaganotsavam?”, when lady constables took her away from the spot. The TDP leaders fumed at the district officials, city administrators as well as the TTD authorities for having ‘turned a blind eye’ to the hundreds of hoardings that were put up overnight.

Meanwhile, the social media was abuzz with the news of a compound wall abutting an arterial road in Tirupati West getting painted with blue, green and white patches, reflecting the ruling party’s colour. The fresh coat of paint had allegedly replaced mythological episodes and devotional images. The pictures went viral on social media platforms.

