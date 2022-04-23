TDP leader calls for stringent measures to check illegal mining in Andhra Pradesh

April 23, 2022 18:00 IST

The mafia active in Gudivada Assembly segment has tacit support of ruling party MLA, alleges Varla Ramaiah

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday urged the government to initiate measures to check illegal mining in the State that was resulting in depletion of natural resources.

In a letter addressed to Minister for Mines and Geology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, the TDP leader cited the attack on a Revenue Inspector, who had tried to confront illegal miners at Moturu village of Gudivada mandal in Krishna district on April 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Ramaiah alleged that the culprits involved in the illegal mining of earthen soil had attacked him physically and threatened him with dire consequences.

The TDP leader alleged that the mining mafia in the Gudivada Assembly segment was operating with the tacit support of MLA and former Minister Kodali Sri Venkateshwara Rao (Nani).

The TDP leader further alleged that the officials of the department concerned had worked out a compromise with the Revenue officials in favour of the mining mafia.

He said that if this “plunder is allowed to continue, the future generations will not forgive us.”

The TDP leader asked the government to put in place a mechanism to effectively check illegal mining across the State and punish those responsible for the attack on the Revenue official.