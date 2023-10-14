TDP enacting new srama: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

October 14, 2023 04:44 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Amid claims made by the Telugu Desam Parrty leaders and family members of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that Mr. Naidu’s health was deteriorating, the YSR Congress Party rubbished the claims by saying that TDP was “enacting a new drama”.

Addressing a press conference at the party office at Tadepalli on Friday, YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP leaders were resorting to false propaganda that Mr. Naidu lost 5 kg weight in the prison. But there was no iota of truth in it. The fact was that he had put on weight by a kg, and the same thing was conveyed by the DIG Prisons. Mr Naidu got skin rashes due to sultriness. The doctors were providing necessary treatment to him, he said.

The TDP leaders on Thursday said that Mr. Naidu was suffering from dehydration. Today, it touched the peak with all kinds of allegations and contentions. Mr. Lokesh said that attempts were being made to kill his father by giving steroids. He also stated that Mr. Naidu was facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance. “Of these claims, which is life threatening?” he asked.

Mr. Naidu’s family members were parroting the same version that he was very active and looked young, at the time of sending him to prison. They also issued statements that he was doing well in prison. The problem was, on one hand, they said he was young, and on the other hand they came up with pretexts about his age and health. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Om Prakash Chautala and others who were elder to Mr. Naidu were also lodged in prison, he pointed out.

“It is pertinent to mention here that if there was a prima facie evidence against a person, he would be sent to judicial remand. Prison is not like ‘attarillu’ (in-laws house) to provide all sorts of facilities. Why should special facilities be provided to Mr Naidu alone when there are many prisoners in the jail. All other prisoners will experience sultriness not just Mr. Naidu. Nowhere in the country, ACs arebe provided to the prisoners,” he said.

Notwithstanding, all possible facilities were provided to Mr. Naidu. Entire barrack was vacated for him though there were no directions from the court. Doctors were made available throughout the day. He was permitted home food and drinking water, the YSRCP leader said.

They expect sole rights to Mr. Naidu and his family members. They were coming out with lame excuses such as overhead tank (OHT) in the prison was not cleaned. All they wanted was to bring him out of jail by hook or crook, hence, coming up with such lame excuses, Mr. Reddy said, adding, in the days to come, they would come up with another plea that there was no safety to him in Andhra Pradesh and take him to Hyderabad. So, they asked for house arrest.

