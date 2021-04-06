TDP demands White Paper from Andhra govt.

Amaravati

06 April 2021 05:06 IST

The Telugu Desam Party on Monday demanded that the A.P. government immediately publish a White Paper on the Andhra finances. This demand comes in the wake of the state allegedly not paying salaries to its employees. “It exposes the bankruptcy of the government," the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said.

