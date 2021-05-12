TDP blames YSRCP MLC for Kadapa quarry blast

VIJAYAWADA

12 May 2021 23:24 IST

Ravindranath Reddy seeks action against the main lease holders

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy has blamed his YSRCP counterpart C. Ramachandraiah and his wife Kasturibai for the blast in a quarry in Kadapa that claimed 10 lives.

Addressing the media conference on Wednesday, Mr. Ravindranath Reddy (B.Tech Ravi) said that the government was taking a lenient view even though Mr. Ramachandraiah’s wife holds the main lease for the Mamillapalli quarries.

“How can the YSRCP MLC now say that his family is not accountable for the blast as they have given the quarries on a sub-lease?” he asked.

The TDP MLC also alleged that the police were looking for lame excuses to let go of Mr. Ramachandraiah’s family of the hook. “It is time the YSRCP government cleared the air as to why only the sub-lease holders were arrested while the main lease holders were let scot-free. There is proof that Mr. Ramachandraiah’s wife holds the main lease of the quarries for 2021 and 2022.

‘Will file case’

The TDP will file a private case in the court if the government does not take action against the main lease holders, the opposition leader added.