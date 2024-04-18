TDP-BJP-JSP campaign picks up momentum in Tirupati

April 18, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

After facing initial intraparty hiccups, the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance has strengthened its campaign in the Tirupati Assembly segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate, Arani Srinivasulu, has gained acceptance among all the three parties and has his campaign schedule drawn up. Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha candidate from the BJP, V. Varaprasada Rao, was represented by his son Naveen Gupta in the campaign.

Mr. Srinivasulu and Mr. Naveen went around the city’s Bairagipatteda area, appealing to the electorate to vote for the ‘Glass’ and ‘Lotus’ symbols respectively.

They were accompanied by TDP media coordinator Sridhar Varma, city corporator R.C. Munikrishna; BJP state spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy; state leaders Penubala Chandrasekhar, K. Ajay Kumar and Ponaganti Bhaskar; JSP district president P. Hariprasad; and constituency leaders Polakala Mallikarjun and Arcot Krishna Prasad.

Leaders of the alliance trained their guns at YSRCP MLA and TTD Trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for allegedly ‘diverting’ funds from the Lord’s exchequer to meet the city’s sanitary needs. During their campaign, they also questioned the ruling party using funds from ‘Srivari Hundi’ to distribute house plots to TTD employees in a bid to win over the people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.