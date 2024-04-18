ADVERTISEMENT

TDP-BJP-JSP campaign picks up momentum in Tirupati

April 18, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Arani Srinivasulu, TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidate for Tirupati Assembly segment, canvassing for votes with alliance leaders in Tirupati on Thursday.

After facing initial intraparty hiccups, the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance has strengthened its campaign in the Tirupati Assembly segment.

The candidate, Arani Srinivasulu, has gained acceptance among all the three parties and has his campaign schedule drawn up. Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha candidate from the BJP, V. Varaprasada Rao, was represented by his son Naveen Gupta in the campaign.

Mr. Srinivasulu and Mr. Naveen went around the city’s Bairagipatteda area, appealing to the electorate to vote for the ‘Glass’ and ‘Lotus’ symbols respectively.

They were accompanied by TDP media coordinator Sridhar Varma, city corporator R.C. Munikrishna; BJP state spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy; state leaders Penubala Chandrasekhar, K. Ajay Kumar and Ponaganti Bhaskar; JSP district president P. Hariprasad; and constituency leaders Polakala Mallikarjun and Arcot Krishna Prasad.

Leaders of the alliance trained their guns at YSRCP MLA and TTD Trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for allegedly ‘diverting’ funds from the Lord’s exchequer to meet the city’s sanitary needs. During their campaign, they also questioned the ruling party using funds from ‘Srivari Hundi’ to distribute house plots to TTD employees in a bid to win over the people.

