TDP activists in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh recall NTR’s contribution to society

January 18, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

The actor-turned-politician’s 27th death anniversary observed on January 18

The Hindu Bureau

Former Ongole MLA D. Janardhana Rao joining Telugu Desam Party activists in paying homage to TDP founder NTR on his 27th death anniversary in Ongole on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh recalled the services rendered by actor-turned-politician and A.P.’s former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao(NTR) to poor and downtrodden sections of the society, at an event held to observe his 27th death anniversary on January 18(Wednesday).

After garlanding the statue of NTR at the Nartaki Centre in Nellore, TDP politbureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy emphasised the need for the party’s return to power to reestablish the “NTR raj” in Andhra Pradesh. He later inaugurated a blood donation camp at the party office.

Fans of junior NTR and actor-turned-politician N. Balakrishna held a massive rally on the occasion, TDP district president Abdul Azeez said.

NTR was the rallying point for the opposition parties to form a coalition government at the Centre in 1989, recalled TDP State vice-president and former MLA of Ongole Damacharla Janardhan Rao after paying floral tributes at the NTR’s statue at the Addanki bus stand centre in Ongole. Poor feeding was organised in a big way at the NTR Bhavan on the occasion.

