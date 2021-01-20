TCS recruits 61 MITS students

TIRUPATI

20 January 2021 05:26 IST

As many as 61 B.Tech final year students of Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) have secured placement in the campus recruitment drive conducted by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently.

Of them, 31 were from CSE, six from CSIT, six from IT and 13 from ECE and 2 from EEE and 1 from Mechanical and two from MCA streams, Principal C. Yuvaraj said.

The students were offered a package in the range of ₹6.5 lakh – ₹3.36 lakh per month. Dean (Placement) Ch. Rama Prasad Rao congratulated the students.

