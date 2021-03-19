TCL launches IoT in Sri City

Sri City president (Operations) Satish Kamat (left) with TCL Marketing Chief Rakesh Dwivedi and Regional Head Sindhu Manikyam at the launch of IoT services in Sri City of Chittoor district on Friday.

19 March 2021 23:06 IST

Tata Communications Limited (TCL) formally launched the Internet of Things (IoT) Network and Services using the widely-accepted LoRaWAN technology protocol for industries at Sri City in Chittoor district on Friday.

After giving a presentation on the salient features of IoT services, various partnership models and details of offerings, TCL marketing chief Rakesh Dwidevi said the Sri City team worked closely with TCL, which carried out a detailed study and implemented the technology in chosen areas across the campus and monitored their performances for adoption. He said ‘smart services’ would be made possible by adopting IoT. Sri City president (Operations) Satish Kamat said the team identified a number of pilot projects for implementation of smart manufacturing applications.

Commenting on the development, Sri City founder and managing director Ravindra Sannareddy said the technology would offer solutions in water metering, environment monitoring, besides controlling and tracking all the connected electrical assets.

TCL IoT Chief Business Officer Rajiv Desai, technical solutions head Shailendra Dixit and regional head Sindhu Manikyam were present.