Tally crosses 18,000-mark in Nellore, Prakasam districts

ONGOLE/NELLORE

07 August 2020 00:13 IST

Toll goes up to 160; municipal workers test positive in Ongole

People in south coastal districts continue to reel under the impact of coronavirus as 1137 more persons including 788 in Nellore district and 349 in Prakasam district were tested positive during the last 24 hours.

The toll in both the districts have gone up to 160 with six each succumbing to the virus during the period. With this, 86 patients in Prakasam and 74 patients in Nellore died so far, a health bulletin said late on Thursday night.

The number of cumulative cases have gone up to 18,244 in the two districts with 11,224 cases in Nellore and 7,020 in Prakasam, health officials said.

As many as 957 patients have been discharged from designated COVID-19 hospitals in Nellore district, bringing the active cases to 5,771.

So far, 5453 patients have been cured of the viral infection in the district, a bulletin released by the Health Department said here on Thursday.

Stringent lockdown

Meanwhile, a stringent lockdown was enforced in Ongole with the tally increasing to 1,449 including 89 new cases during the last 24 hours. Municipal services in the city were disrupted after some municipal workers tested positive. Korisapadu, a remote village, reported 25 new cases, taking the total to 77. Other places which reported high incidence of infection included Kandukur (39), Kangiri (21) and V.V.Palem (13). As many as 2,297 persons were tested negative in the last 24 hours in the district, where more than 1.60 lakh people have undergone test till date.

Courts go online

Meanwhile, courts in Prakasam district led by Principal District Judge P.V. Jyothirmayi started hearing cases in virtual mode. Judgments in cases were delivered online, she said after inspecting the arrangements in courts, She was accompanied by Ongole Bar Association president B. Bhaskar Rao and others.