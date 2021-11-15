Taking the vaccine doses a patriotic duty: Venkaiah Naidu

NELLORE

15 November 2021

‘Positivity is desired in all fields, but not in the case of COVID-19’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has expressed concern over 50% of the people in the country not taking the prescribed two doses of vaccine to ward off COVID-19.

Taking part in the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Swarna Bharat Trust, a social service organisation he had floated, here on Sunday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said he was perplexed over the “unsatisfactory vaccination coverage” at a time when the Union Government provided it free of cost.

“It is your patriotic duty. One should take the vaccine not only in his or her interest but also in the larger interest of the country. Positivity is desired in all fields, but not in the case of COVID-19,” Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said.

“Nothing gives me more happiness than social service,” he said while recalling the various activities taken up by the trust in the last two decades to improve the lot of farmers, women and youth in the region.

‘Promote agriculture’

He underscored the need for reducing the rural-urban divide and giving due importance for agriculture as it was the basic culture of the countrymen.

Stating that Swami Vivekananda was an inspiration for floating the trust with like-minded persons, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said he was inviting people who had made a mark in different walks of life to draw inspiration from the trust’s activities and chip in with their contributions for the betterment of society.

The country’s future depended upon the youth, who should be imparted skills and arranged soft loans from banks so that they stood on their own legs, he said.

Women empowerment

The country had to go a long way in empowering women, who constituted 50% of the population, the Vice-President said, adding they should be given their due, including right to inherit property on par with men.

Batting for promotion of the mother tongue, he said one should feel proud for speaking in Telugu.

Trust’s secretary Deepa Venkat anchored the event, while its chairman and former Minister Kamineni Srinivas delivered the vote of thanks.