‘Take opinion of all teacher organisations’

VIZIANAGARAM

28 May 2021 22:35 IST

Forum for Registered Teachers’ Organisations (FORTO) president Karanam Ramakrsihna and general secretary Samala Simhachalam on Friday urged the government to hold a meeting with all the associations to improve educational standards of the students in government schools. In a press release, they said that Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh was taking the opinions of a few associations instead of representatives of majority associations. “The government is taking series of steps such as improvement of infrastructure under Nadu-Nedu programme, introduction of CBSE syllabus and merger of Anganwadi centers with primary schools. The suggestions from majority unions would certainly strengthen the hands of the government and make it to know practical challenges. That is why, we are asking to hold meetings virtually with us for the improvement of education sector,” said Mr. Simhachalam.

Advertising

Advertising