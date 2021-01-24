‘Take action against Giddalur MLA for abetting suicide of JSP activist’

ONGOLE

24 January 2021 00:30 IST

Is it a crime to question an elected representative about bad roads, asks Pawan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy take stern action against YSRCP MLA from Giddalur Anna Ram Babu for allegedly abetting the suicide of Vengaiah Naidu, a JSP activist in Prakasam district.

Vengaiah Naidu had only questioned the MLA about the bad condition of roads at Singampalli, near Bestavaripeta, the JSP president said after paying floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

Vengaiah had ended his life allegedly unable to bear the harassment of YSRCP activists in the village days after the “angry MLA” chided him for questioning about the condition of roads.

Advertising

Advertising

The downfall of the “intolerant YSRCP government,” which had come to power with an overwhelming majority, had started, Mr. Pawan said while consoling the bereaved family of the party activist.

Financial aid

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed when Mr. Pawan Kalyan handed over a cheque for ₹8.50 lakh to Vengaiah’s wife.

“Is it a crime to demand an elected representative to develop the constituency?” he asked.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan promised to take care of the education of Vengaiah’s children – a son aged four and a daughter aged three.

He said the MLA could have promised to look into the matter, or at best kept quiet.

“But he went to the extent of abusing the JSP worker. Are we in a feudal State. I don’t expect Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to suspend the MLA, or at least admonish him. But the MLA will not be allowed to go scot-free as and when the JSP comes to power in the State,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

Later, the JSP activists called on Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, who promised to ensure an impartial probe into the circumstances that lead to the suicide of the party activist.