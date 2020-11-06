SVBC plans expansion

TIRUMALA

06 November 2020 22:42 IST

Programmes to be telecast in Kannada, Hindu too

Spiritual programmes being aired on TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) will soon be available in Kannada and Hindi languages. Proposals seeking licence for the same will soon be submitted to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

A decision to this effect was taken at the 55th SVBC board meeting held at Annamaiah Bhavan on Friday chaired by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy along with Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar reddy. If everything goes on expected lines, the channels will be in operation by February.

Another major decision taken was to make SVBC an ad-free high definition channel.

The meeting, which also took cognizance of the meteoric increase in the viewership for Sundarakanda, Bhagawad Gita and Virata parvam parayanams resolved to live telecast the month-long Karthika masa Maha Vrata Deeksha programme which includes spiritual events like Kartika Purana Pravachanam, Karthika masa vratam, Kartika masa rudrabhishekam, Karthika Vana Samaradhana and Kartika Maha Deepotsavam from November 16 to December 14.

Additional Executive Officer and Managing Director of SVBC A.V. Dharma Reddy along with CEO Suresh Kumar also briefed the meeting with regard to various programmes in the pipeline.