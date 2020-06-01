Suspended doctor’s mother meets CBI officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 June 2020 23:52 IST

Probe agency verifies case sheets and medical reports

Krishna Bai, mother of the suspended doctor Dr. Sudhakar who is facing charges of creating public nuisance, visited the CBI office here on Monday and interacted with the investigating officers. She was accompanied by members of Dalit organisations.

Based on the direction of the High Court , the CBI is probing into case of the suspended anaesthetist of the Narsipatnam Area Hospital.

The CBI on Friday filed cases under the Sections 120-B, 324, 343, 379 and 506 of the IPC against some police personnel, government employees and others for alleged criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons of means, wrongful confinement for three or more days, theft and criminal intimidation.

On May 17, the suspended doctor was taken into custody on charge creating nuisance on the NH-16 near Thatichetlapalem and sent to KGH for alcohol test . He was later sent to Government Hospital for Mental Care for the assessment of his mental health.

Since then, Dr. Sudhakar has been on a 14-day observation at the hospital. Acting on the PILs filed by a few people, the case came for hearing, and the High Court taking a magistrate’s report into consideration asked the CBI to investigate the case. On Saturday and Sunday, the CBI officials visited KGH and questioned the case medical officer Dr. Vamsikrishna and physician Dr. Kanakamahalakshmi.

CCTV footage

They also scanned the CCTV camera footage to see how Dr. Sudhakar was brought to the KGH and by whom he was shifted to the mental hospital. It is learnt that they also verified various documents at KGH such as the case sheets, medical reports, alcohol test report and MLC report.

On Monday, the CBI officials were supposed to collect the hard disk containing the footage and interact with two house surgeons. It is learnt that they visited the spot from where the doctor was taken in an auto by police and visited the police station concerned.