Suspended doctor dies of cardiac arrest

Dr. K. Sudhakar Rao

22 May 2021 23:10 IST

Doctor K. Sudhakar (55), who was suspended from the Narsipatnam area hospital last year for criticising the State government for failing to provide PPE kits, masks and other protective gear to the doctors and nurses engaged in COVID-19 treatment at hospitals, died due to cardiac arrest late on Thursday night.

His final rites were performed on Friday. He is survived by wife and two sons.

Dr. Sudhakar’s suspension on April 8 raked up a controversy and later the issue took a different turn with the police reportedly manhandling him on the National Highway near Akkayyapalem in Vizag city, and the High Court ordering a CBI probe into the issue.

Thereafter, while undergoing treatment at KGH, he was sent to Government Hospital for Mental Care for treatment and assessment of his mental health. He was questioned by the CBI at the facility.

According to his family members, the doctor had just recovered from COVID-19 and was recuperating at his home at Seethammadhara when he reportedly died of a cardiac arrest.

His family members said that the doctor was depressed over the last few days, as the final judgement of his case that was scheduled to be pronounced in April last week, had been postponed.

He was hopeful of being reinstated, after the recent departmental inquiry, they said.