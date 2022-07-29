Survey in 42 Anantapur villages to meet Oct. 2 target

July 29, 2022 07:54 IST

Panchayat secretaries to begin land registration thereafter

The land records’ purification process will be completed in all aspects at the ground level in 42 revenue villages in the district by October 2. Another 35 villages will be completed in Sri Sathya Sai district by that time out of the 965 revenue villages in the undivided Anantapur district.

Three drones - two from private companies and one from the Survey of India - are continuously doing the job with a single drone hovering over close to 10 square km once it flies over a village that has agricultural land, houses, and ‘grama kantham’ (common land).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The process, which began last year at Ramarajupalli in the district on a pilot basis, has been completed in 24 villages with entire data generated from the flying of drones superimposed on the available village Field Measurement Book (FMB) and all errors rectified by involving the persons holding those parcels of land. A similar pilot project was taken up last year in Kothapalli of Somandepalli mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district. These villages are among the 2,000 targeted to be completed all over the State by October 2. Undivided Kurnool district has 919 revenue villages, where this process has begun.

“We are going cluster-wise in taking up the village survey in the Anantapur and Kalyandurg Revenue divisions. In the Anantapur division, while the process has been taken up in Peddavadaguru and Tadipatri mandals, seven mandals in Kalyandurg division will be covered by October 2 and each newly verified Land Parcel Map (LPM) will get a new number instead of the old survey No. or sub-divisions,” explains Joint Collector Kethan Garg, overseeing the operations on the field.

Passbook

Each landholder will get a “Hakku Patram” or passbook for the right over that piece of land and it is separate for different kinds of land like the patta land, government inam land, and land owned directly through purchase or inheritance. Even the grama kantham or the common village land is surveyed and separate LPM given, but those under dispute and in courts, are left with a remark in the column.

At Ramarajupalli in the district, the panchayat secretary has been trained and does the land registration and transfer jobs. While the normal registrations are going on at the Sub-Registrar’s Offices in all the mandals, the process will be taken up by other panchayat secretaries from October 2 wherever the land records’ purification process has been completed. “We are training mandal-level and village survey staff and panchayat secretaries, where the drone flying operation takes place. The staff from the adjoining mandals are attached with the process for training purposes, so that when their turn comes, they are fully conversant with the process,” Mr. Garg explains.

There is no scarcity of trained staff anywhere and since technical resources are limited, the entire district will be taken up in phases, he adds.